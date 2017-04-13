بالفيديو والصور .. مواصفات أول سيارة طائرة ستطرح هذا العام في الأسواق
يتوقع أن تطرح في الأسواق هذا العام أول مركبة طائرة، تعرف باسم ايروموبيل، ولكن وفق الطلب المسبق في البداية، في حين سوف تكون متاحة لعامة العملاء في العام 2018، بحسب الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة السلوفاكية المصنّعة لها جوراج فاكوليك.
وقال فاكوليك: “لن نحتاج حتى للمطارات.. أعتقد أن العديد من المستخدمين سوف يجدونها وسيلة فعالة جدا للتنقل”.
مواصفات السيارة الطائرة
و”ايروموبيل” يمكن أن تصل إلى سرعة قصوى هي 100 ميل في الساعة على الأرض، و124 ميلاً في الساعة في الهواء.
ويقول صناعها إنها يمكن أن تقلع على التضاريس الوعرة في غضون 750 قدماً فقط، وتحتاج فقط 150 قدماً لكي تهبط على الأرض.
ويمكن لها أن تسافر في الهواء لرحلة مستمرة تصل إلى 430 ميلاً، ولها #طيّار_آلي مثبت، بحسب ما أوضحت الشركة المصنعة.
لا معوق سوى الإجراءات الحكومية
ويقول الرئيس التنفيذي جوراج فاكوليك: “إذا كان من معوق واحد ممكن، فهو الإجراءات أو التنظيمات الحكومية من بلد لآخر”.
وأضاف: “سيكون أمامنا تجاوز 100 عام من البيروقراطية على الأرض ومثلها 100 عام في الهواء، فالأمر ليس سهلا”.
ولم يتم الإعلان بعد عن السعر المفترض للطيارة، لكن يتوقع أن تكون مكلفة جداً.
Ferrari Press Agency Ref 7950 11/04/2017 Flying 1 See Ferrari text Pictures MUST credit : AeroMobil The worldâs rich are being invited to see one of the worldâs first production ready flying cars in action.Pioneering Slovak company AeroMobil will be launching its new model of its flying car at Top Marques Monaco, the worldâs most exclusive supercar show later this monthThe new model of AeroMobil will be the companyâs first commercially available vehicle.It features hundreds of improvements, both in design and in engineering, compared to a prototype unveiled two and half years ago in Vienna, Austria. The new improved vehicle has been built in compliance with the existing regulatory frameworks for both cars and airplanes.A spokesman said the engineering firm, based in Bratislava, was looking forward demonstrating it to the first potential customers and future investors in Monaco.AeroMobil is completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion.The wings sweep back against the body in driving mode.Technical details of the latest version will be released at Top Marques Monaco which begins on April 20.Until then, two images have bee released show the new vehicle in the air and on the road.The spokesman added:â By combining aero and car functionality in perfect harmony it heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport on the road or in the air. âAeroMobil aims to make personal transportation vastly more efficient and environmentally friendly by allowing significantly faster door-to-door travel for medium distance trips and in areas with limited or missing road infrastructure.âThe AeroMobil will be available for pre-order later this year.The team behind the newest AeroMobil is led by chief executive Juraj Vaculik, and chief technical officer Douglas MacAndrew.The original AeriMobil features a carbon fibre body once a steel chassis and Rotax l
